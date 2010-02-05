SoraNews24 —Japan News— https://soranews24.com Bringing you yesterday's news from Japan and Asia, today. Tue, 28 Jul 2026 17:30:47 +0000 en-US hourly 1 https://wordpress.org/?v=7.0.2 https://soranews24.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2020/05/en_rocket_1024.png?w=32 SoraNews24 —Japan News— https://soranews24.com 32 32 176746664 Pachinko industry rebounds on convenience and innovation, but smaller parlors struggle to keep up https://soranews24.com/2026/07/29/pachinko-industry-rebounds-on-convenience-and-innovation-but-smaller-parlors-struggle-to-keep-up/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/29/pachinko-industry-rebounds-on-convenience-and-innovation-but-smaller-parlors-struggle-to-keep-up/#comments Tue, 28 Jul 2026 17:30:45 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=740183

No more heavy ball baskets or stacks of cash, but the same ol’ sensory rush with a modern flair.

While wandering the streets of a Japanese city, there’s a chance that during your stroll through a tranquil neighborhood suddenly some automatic doors will open near you, unleashing a torrent of flashing lights and thundering sounds out of seemingly nowhere. You’ve just found one of Japan’s pachinko parlors, a hypnotic and massive gaming spectacle that is beloved by some and hated by others.

Long considered to be an industry in a slow decline, these gaming halls actually recently experienced their first total revenue rebound in a decade, although this tech-based revival is creating a divide between the thriving mega chains and struggling neighborhood parlors.

▼ Machines often use enticing visuals from popular culture to draw in more players.

For unaware visitors, pachinko parlors might look like shopping centers or innocent video game arcades, but it’d be a mistake to stroll right through the front door with kids in tow looking to win some prizes from a claw machine. Under Japanese law, parlors are strictly 18-and-over venues, and despite appearing to be a fusion of an arcade and pinball arena, offer a very different experience.

Traditional pachinko is like a vertical pinball game mixed with a slot machine, where players fire small metal balls into a densely pinned board. If a ball hits a target, it triggers the slot reel on a digital screen, and winning spins trigger payouts of more metal balls. It’s not uncommon to see successful players surrounded by dozens of plastic baskets that are overflowing with thousands of these balls. Pachinko parlors also typically have pachislot machines, which are Japan’s answer to the slot machine where players press physical buttons to stop the spinning reels, with winning combinations also paid out in metal balls.

▼ A retro machine showing off the numerous pins embedded inside.

Pachinko is not strictly speaking “gambling” in the eyes of Japanese law, due to the lack of monetary payouts, and instead players will exchange the multitudes of steel balls for a commemorative item and leave the parlor in happy spirits with their little present. Turning around a street corner, they will head to a little window where they will “sell” the item they received and get cash for it in return, leaving the whole industry in a very gray area.

However, in 2024, Japan’s pachinko industry pulled in over 11.7 trillion yen (US$71 billion) in revenue, a five-percent increase from the previous year and the industry’s first annual gain in a decade. This figure completely dwarfs the country’s national horse racing, boat racing, and bicycle racing markets (all of which have legally sanctioned gambling) combined. That 11.7 trillion yen was a five-percent increase over the previous year, and the first increase for the industry in a decade. Since 2015, overall industry revenue has shrunk by more than ten trillion yen, and the total number of registered companies in 2024 alone dropped by 10.1 percent since the previous year. Smaller, family-owned parlors are bearing the brunt of this change, frequently facing bankruptcy as they struggle to afford the expensive equipment upgrades required by modern gaming laws, driving players toward mega-chain parlors. Despite this, the continuing strength of the pachinko industry as a whole has been thanks to two major technological advances.

First is the introduction of Smaslo (Smart Pachi-Slot) and Smapachi (Smart Pachinko) machines in late 2022. These machines eliminate the need for players to manually load balls or tokens into the machines, instead tracking an individual’s winnings/assets digitally while physical balls still continue to bounce around inside the machines themselves. This frees up developers to create richer, cinematic animations based on anime and pop culture franchises, which help to pull in a brand-new generation of players. With Smapachi machines, players still get the mesmerizing visual of metal balls cascading down the board, but they’re now all in a sealed environment, so they no longer have to touch them or haul heavy baskets to the counter.

The latest game-changer for the pachinko scene, finalized and introduced in 2026, is PPPAY, a dedicated cashless payment system, which allows players to forego the need to bring in wads of thousand-yen bills and instead simply tap their smartphones or debit cards at the counter or right from their seat to load credits. This is seeking to turn what was traditionally a very cash-heavy pastime into a smoother, more modern experience.

Both Smaslo and PPPAY have not just been implemented without consideration of wanton spending, as both systems incorporate precautionary limits. Smaslo machines have set an upper limit on the number of net tokens gained in the “yuri kukan” (“advantageous zone”), an internal mode where machines are permitted to actively help players win payouts by telling them what to press, as well as a daily cap on overall payouts, after which gameplay is halted. PPPAY on the other hand, sets the spending limit at 20,000 yen per day and 80,000 yen per month.

While the expectation is for the pachinko market to continue to shrink gradually, efforts such as these and the total sales suggest that the industry is far from entering its declining phase. Whether you love it or hate it, pachinko is a pastime that has been a part of Japanese culture for many years, and the shift to modern technology will most likely see it continue for several years to come. For adult tourists looking to experience the novelty of pachinko, stepping into a parlor will provide a sensory rush seldom seen elsewhere, but it’s no different than heading into a casino: the house will always eventually win and you run the risk of walking out with no money and a possible addiction to watching balls bounce around in front of your eyes.

Source: JCast News via Livedoor via Otakomu

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/29/pachinko-industry-rebounds-on-convenience-and-innovation-but-smaller-parlors-struggle-to-keep-up/feed/ 0 740183 imgi_109_Photo-2020-07-24-16-59-42 Kyoto receives more foreign tourists than ever before, but fewer visitors say they’ll return https://soranews24.com/2026/07/29/kyoto-receives-more-foreign-tourists-than-ever-before-but-fewer-visitors-say-theyll-return/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/29/kyoto-receives-more-foreign-tourists-than-ever-before-but-fewer-visitors-say-theyll-return/#comments Tue, 28 Jul 2026 15:00:04 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=740299

Official city survey highlights the issues that left some visitors less than satisfied with their Kyoto experience.

Kyoto has long been one of Japan’s most popular tourist destinations, but now the city’s popularity is breaking records, attracting more visitors than ever before. According to Kyoto City’s latest annual tourism survey, 62.79 million people visited the city in 2025 for sightseeing and other leisure purposes, making it the first year that visitor numbers have exceeded 60 million since records began in 1958.

International tourists played a major role in that growth, with a record 12.68 million traveling to Kyoto during the year, up 17 percent from 2024. Domestic visitors also grew, rising to 50.11 million, an 11 percent increase. Throughout the year, visitor numbers remained surprisingly consistent, with around four to five million people arriving every month.

▼ Tourists at Kyoto’s Fushimi Inari (ふしみいなり)

The number of overnight visitors reached a record 16.59 million, with overseas travelers increasing by 14 percent to 8.09 million, making up almost half of all stays. Conversely, domestic overnight guests fell eight percent to 8.49 million, suggesting that rising accommodation costs may be prompting Japanese residents to stay in hotels outside the city or treat Kyoto as a day-trip destination instead.

▼ Thanks for the memories, Kyoto, but we’ll be sleeping somewhere else.

Among overseas visitors staying in Kyoto, travelers from China topped the polls, accounting for around 20 percent of all overnight stays, followed by the U.S. and Taiwan. Although Chinese visitors no longer dominate Japan’s inbound tourism market like they once used to – South Korea now ranks as the country’s largest source of international arrivals – their affinity with Kyoto remains strong.

Tourism spending also reached an all-time high of 2.0474 trillion yen (US$13.6 billion), exceeding the previous record by 163.5 billion yen (US$1 billion) and surpassing the 2 trillion yen mark for the first time ever. This spending on accommodation, shopping, food, transport and attractions reportedly helped to support around 230,000 jobs, equating to roughly one in every three people employed in Kyoto City.

Overall, satisfaction levels remained exceptionally high, with 97.3 percent of international visitors saying they were satisfied with their trip, compared to 90.9 percent of Japanese visitors.

Not everything was perfect, though. Around 21 percent of overseas visitors and 47.2 percent of Japanese tourists said something had disappointed them during their stay. For both groups, the biggest complaint was crowding, followed by poor manners and the weather.

While the city is located in a basin, making summers feel especially hot and winters especially cold, the weather is something the city can’t control. Crowds and manners, though, have long been two thorns in the side of what is otherwise a beautiful city. In recent years, the city has been ramping up efforts to ease congestion by encouraging people to visit major tourist sites outside of peak visiting times, and requesting they travel on public transport without suitcases by using luggage forwarding and storage services.

Kyoto has also been cracking down on poor manners by restricting access and photography on certain streets after tourists repeatedly used private alleyways as shortcuts and ran after maiko and geisha to take their photos. The city has also distributed a wide variety of manners posters and pamphlets to help ease tensions between tourists and local residents.

Despite the city’s best efforts, these issues remain a pressing concern, as the survey also found that the proportion of both Japanese and international visitors who said they would strongly recommend Kyoto to others or definitely visit again has declined, reflecting a downward trend that’s been continuing over the past few years. While visitors continue to love the city, growing crowds appear to be affecting the enjoyment of their stay.

It’s a bitter irony that visitors who contribute to Kyoto’s congestion can also find themselves frustrated by the crowds around them. However, just as visitors can contribute to the problem, they can also be part of the solution. By following local etiquette guidelines, making use of luggage forwarding and storage services to reduce crowding on public transport, and exploring some of Kyoto’s less-visited but equally awe-inspiring sights, visitors can help make the city a more enjoyable place for everyone, so that more people will want to return in future.

Sources: Kyoto City Official Website, Hands Free Kyoto, Kyoto Tourism Comprehensive Survey via The Sankei Shimbun, Nikkei, Yomiuri Shimbun via Yahoo! News Japan

Featured image: Pakutaso

Insert images: Pakutaso (1, 2, 3), Kyoto City Official Website, Hands Free Kyoto

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/29/kyoto-receives-more-foreign-tourists-than-ever-before-but-fewer-visitors-say-theyll-return/feed/ 0 740299 Kyoto tourism tourist sites overseas visitors foreigners overtourism travel spending Fushimi Inari Taisha news 1 Tokyo Pokémon Center announces reopening after months-long closure following stabbing death https://soranews24.com/2026/07/28/tokyo-pokemon-center-announces-reopening-after-months-long-closure-following-stabbing-death/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/28/tokyo-pokemon-center-announces-reopening-after-months-long-closure-following-stabbing-death/#comments Tue, 28 Jul 2026 13:00:06 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=740548

Ikebukuro Pokémon Center and Pikachu Sweets cafe immediately closed following tragic event.

The Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo, located inside the Sunshine City shopping center in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro neighborhood, was the second Pokémon Center to open in Japan, and is the longest continually operating Pokémon superstore (the very first Pokémon Center, in Yokohama, relocated to a new location within the city a few years ago). Being situated in a part of Tokyo that sees massive numbers of both local and tourist shoppers, the Ikebukuro Pokémon Center was always packed with fans from around the world, but it’s been closed for the past four months, following the fatal stabbing of an employee who was attacked while at work by an ex-boyfriend.

In addition to the immediate closing of the Ikebukuro Pokémon Center and the Pikachu Sweets dessert cafe located in the same building, events at Pokémon Centers nationwide were cancelled for the month of April. The other branches remained open, however, gradually reintroducing in-store events, and now the Ikebukuro Pokémon Center has announced its reopening date as well.

The reopening for both the Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo and Pikachu Sweets will be on August 24. Though the announcement makes no direct mention of the tragic circumstances that led to its closing, it does acknowledge the issue of safety within the store, as well as the kindness of those who have expressed sympathy for the staff.

Along with reopening, the Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo has undergone partial renovations, strengthening of employee safety protocols, and other preparations for the safety and security of our customers. Please be aware that for a period of time after the reopening, we will be implementing admission limits. Information about the admission process will be provided at a later date. We recognize the worry and inconvenience caused to many during our temporary closure. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to those who have offered us words of kind encouragement. We earnestly look forward to welcoming you to our store.

It’s worth noting that in setting the reopening date for August 24, the Ikebukuro Pokémon Center and Pikachu Sweets will remain closed during the roughly week-long Obon holiday season that takes places in early August, as well as almost the entirety of Japanese schools’ summer vacation period (Tokyo public schools this year are on vacation from mid-July until August 31), and will also be closed during the height of the summer inbound foreign tourist surge. In doing so, the Pokémon Company will be foregoing a huge amount of revenue they would have easily made, but this is clearly a situation where ensuring safety and showing respect have been deemed more important than rushing back to literal business as usual.

Source: Pokémon Center via Hachima Kiko

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/28/tokyo-pokemon-center-announces-reopening-after-months-long-closure-following-stabbing-death/feed/ 0 740548 1_7cf467 Japan’s expensive “phantom” melon is so exquisite it sells out in just 12 hours https://soranews24.com/2026/07/28/japans-expensive-phantom-melon-is-so-exquisite-it-sells-out-in-just-12-hours/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/28/japans-expensive-phantom-melon-is-so-exquisite-it-sells-out-in-just-12-hours/#comments Tue, 28 Jul 2026 05:00:09 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=740114

Grown with special electrolysed hydrogen water, this ultra-sweet fruit reaches more than 17 degrees Brix.

Melon season is upon us in Japan, and there are plenty of delicious varieties to choose from. One melon, however, stands out for being so sought after it sells out within 12 hours, leading it to be dubbed a “phantom” fruit, as it’s so rare and difficult to find.

▼ Yokoe Farm’s Tokushu Kusatsu Melon.

Kusatsu Melon is a premium melon brand produced in Kusatsu City, Shiga Prefecture, with sugar levels that are amongst the highest in Japan. Under the Kusatsu Melon grading system, fruit that is size 3L or larger with a sugar content of at least 14.6 degrees Brix is awarded the highest Tokushu (“Special Selection”) grade. By growing its premium melons with electrolysed hydrogen water – a mildly alkaline water containing hydrogen, created by filtering tap water and passing it through an electrolyser – Yokoe Farm consistently harvests fruit that exceeds these requirements, reaching an average size of 6L and an impressive 17–18 degrees Brix.

With these credentials, Yokoe Farm’s Tokushu Kusatsu Melons are an especially sweet and large version of the already delicious Kusatsu Melon, making them very sought after in Japan.

One of the “phantom” melons arrived in our office the other day, and as soon as we lifted the lid on the box, the sweet aroma of melon gently filled the air. Even before tasting it, it was clear this was a magnificent fruit that would make for a very impressive gift.

With its satisfying weight, perfectly balanced oval shape, and beautiful netted pattern, this truly was a stunning melon.

Although it was tempting to cut straight into it, the pamphlet that came with the package advised it would taste even better if left at room temperature to ripen further. So, with some difficulty, we waited patiently for around a week until we sensed it was ready to be eaten.

▼ Slicing into it, we were met with a stunning, vibrant green flesh that looked incredibly fresh and juicy.

Taking a bite, the first thing that stood out was the sweetness, which was unlike any other melon we’d tried before. Then came the beautiful aromatic flavour of the fruit, which was subtle yet juicy and incredibly delicious.

If we’re being totally critical, we could’ve given the fruit a little more time to ripen, as the flesh closer to the skin was slightly firmer and had a lighter flavour. However, the rest of the flesh was wonderfully soft and juicy, especially the part closest to the seeds, which had a deep, robust sweetness that was absolutely divine.

The elegant flavour was exactly what you’d hope for in a premium melon, and it didn’t take long before the entire thing was gone, all in one sitting. As the refreshing flavour lingered gently on the palate, we were able to sit back and savour the luxury of having indulged in such an exquisite fruit, which is one of the joys that comes with enjoying a premium melon.

Prices for this particular grade of melon start at 4,500 yen (US$30.50), plus shipping, with deliveries scheduled for sometime between late June and early July. Customers aren’t able to choose their desired delivery date as each melon is only sent out once it’s reached the perfect level of ripeness.

Unfortunately, this year’s crop has already sold out, but if you love melons or are keen to gift them to a friend, keep an eye on the farm’s official site and Instagram account for updates on next year’s release, which is likely to commence sometime around mid-late June.

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/28/japans-expensive-phantom-melon-is-so-exquisite-it-sells-out-in-just-12-hours/feed/ 0 740114 japanese kusatsu melon expensive luxury fruit premium phantom rare shiga japan muskmelon cantaloupe perfect gift beautiful summer present Yokoe Farm news 3 Starbucks Japan unveils exclusive new Frappuccinos limited to three regional areas https://soranews24.com/2026/07/28/starbucks-japan-unveils-exclusive-new-frappuccinos-limited-to-three-regional-areas/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/28/starbucks-japan-unveils-exclusive-new-frappuccinos-limited-to-three-regional-areas/#comments Tue, 28 Jul 2026 03:00:04 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=740088

New “Jimoto” series celebrates the unique flavours and charms of different parts of Japan.

To mark its 30th anniversary in Japan, Starbucks has announced a new initiative called the Starbucks Jimoto Program, which includes the release of exclusive drinks and products only in select prefectures. With “jimoto” being the Japanese word for “local area“, the new program aims to celebrate the culture, nature and local produce that make different parts of Japan so unique.

Set to begin on 5 August, the program will start in Aomori, Gunma and Okinawa prefectures, where you’ll be able to pick up unique exclusives in each region that won’t be sold anywhere else in the country. What makes the new releases even more special is that they’ll be available year-round as permanent menu items, so you can get a taste of them whenever you’re visiting the area.

Up in Aomori, the prefecture famous for apples, customers will be able to purchase the Aomori Yadaramee Apple Almond Milk Frappuccino.

▼ “Yadaramee” comes from the Aomori dialect, where it means “extremely delicious“.

Made with locally grown Aomori apples, this drink is said to recreate the texture and taste of biting into a fresh apple, allowing customers to enjoy the prefecture’s renowned fruit year-round. Stores across Aomori will also offer a unique customisation option, where customers can add juicy chunks of Aomori apple to select drinks and even food items.

Over in Gunma, customers will be able to choose from three Frappuccinos inspired by the famous local mountains, all containing locally produced drinking yoghurt. Each Frappuccino is designed to represent one of the Jomo Sanzan (“Three Great Mountains of Jomo“).

▼ The “Mount Akagi” version contains strawberry…

▼ …”Mount Haruna” contains kiwi fruit…

▼ …and “Mount Myogi” contains pineapple.

The colours match the mountains’ traditional depictions in the beloved local Jomo Karuta card game, and each Starbucks store in Gunma will sell just one of the three Frappuccinos, encouraging fans to visit different locations to try them all.

▼ Gunma stores will also be selling an exclusive 355-millilitre (12-ounce) Forest Connection Tumbler, priced at 3,600 yen (US$21.98).

Made using thinned timber from forests in Minakami, the lightweight tumbler highlights the prefecture’s forests while repurposing wood that would otherwise go to waste. Its natural finish is inspired by the colours of both the Minakami woodlands and a Starbucks latte, while the back features the logo of the Minakami UNESCO Eco Park.

In Okinawa, the focus is on the prefecture’s famous brown sugar, made from sugarcane grown in the island’s subtropical climate. Locally grown shikwasa citrus also appears in several food items, adding a distinctive Okinawan flavour.

▼ The star drink is the Maasan Brown Sugar Frozen Milk Coffee.

This drink takes its name from the phrase “Ma-san kame kame”, which means “delicious, eat, eat” in the Okinawan dialect. The beverage combines frozen milk and iced coffee with rich Okinawan brown sugar, while keeping small pieces of sugar in the mix so you can enjoy the feeling of eating brown sugar.

▼ An Okinawan Brown Sugar Iced Milk Tea will also join the permanent menu.

Three exclusive food items – a BLT sandwich, BBQ chicken sandwich and jerk chicken wrap – contain Okinawan shikwasa as a secret ingredient to give them a special local flair.

Starbucks stores in Okinawa will also gradually begin displaying unique fish sculptures made from plastic waste collected from the prefecture’s beaches, celebrating the Okinawan spirit of yuimaru (“helping one another”).

These regional exclusives look so good they’ll be worth travelling for, and with Aomori located north of Tokyo, Gunma in central Japan and Okinawa down south, it won’t be too hard to tack on a daytrip to one of these regions while visiting some of the bigger cities nearby.

Now that three regions are getting their own exclusives, we have high hopes that the Jimoto program will work alongside the new Discovery Series to include more regions of Japan in future. With Starbucks previously creating an exclusive Frappuccino for every one of Japan’s 47 prefectures, they do have a blueprint, or should we say a Frappuccino-print, for a whole nation of regional exclusives.

Source, images: Press release

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/28/starbucks-japan-unveils-exclusive-new-frappuccinos-limited-to-three-regional-areas/feed/ 0 740088 Starbucks Japan Jimoto Frappuccino regional exclusive new drink limited edition menu aomori apple gunma strawberry Okinawa brown sugar milk tea food tumbler travel news 11 McDonald’s Japan goes viral for Samurai Mac burger hack https://soranews24.com/2026/07/28/mcdonalds-japan-goes-viral-for-samurai-mac-burger-hack/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/28/mcdonalds-japan-goes-viral-for-samurai-mac-burger-hack/#comments Tue, 28 Jul 2026 01:00:46 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=740148

Turn a Samurai Mac into an expensive Omotesando gourmet burger by taking one thing out – and no, it’s not the pickles.

Whether you’re in Japan or overseas, social media is filled with all sorts of food hacks at the moment, but most of the time it’s about how to add things to enhance the flavour of something rather than take things away.

Right now in Japan, though, less is more, because fans of McDonald’s are currently raving about how good the Japan-exclusive Samurai Mac tastes when you take the sauce away.

If you’re new to the Samurai Mac, it’s a relatively recent addition to the menu that first appeared in 2020 as a limited-time menu item designed to offer “a Japanese-style flavour that appeals to adults”. There are currently two Samurai Macs on the menu, Roasted Soy Sauce Double Thick Beef and Roasted Soy Sauce Egg Bacon Thick Beef, but this hack is said to work best on the former.

After becoming a permanent menu item in 2021, the Samurai Mac series quickly established itself as one of the chain’s slightly more premium offerings, with its combination of thick double beef patties and an intensely flavoured sauce making it distinct from other McDonald’s burgers.

Oftentimes the sauce is one of the best things about a burger, so taking it out of the burger seems counterintuitive, but the original post that sparked the trend has already racked up more than 29.7 million views and continues to go viral.

According to the post, when you order a Samurai Mac without the sauce “The meatiness increases, making it comparable to a 2,500-yen (US$17) hamburger from Omotesando”. With Omotesando being one of Tokyo’s fanciest areas, with some very premium dining establishments, this seemed like a bold claim, but with so many people backing it, we decided we had to try it out for ourselves.

▼ So we stopped by our nearest McDonald’s and ordered a Roasted Soy Sauce Double Thick Beef Samurai Mac without sauce.

▼ The circle around “ソース” (sauce) indicates that we requested for it not to be used.

After unwrapping it, we couldn’t help but think it already seemed meatier just on appearance alone. Without the sauce covering everything, we were able to appreciate just how thick the beef patties were, but the big question was: Would it still have enough flavour without that powerful sauce?

Taking a bite, the first thing to hit the palate was meat, meat and more meat. With no sauce to get in the way, the rich flavour of the beef was much more pronounced, so the sense of meatiness really had increased, just as all the proponents say.

What was particularly interesting was how there was still plenty of saltiness. The burger was seasoned so well that we now realised the addition of sauce actually throws the balance off, making it slightly too salty. The cheese also added saltiness to the overall taste so there was absolutely no feeling that the burger lacked flavour.

An even more surprising discovery was that removing the sauce allowed us to appreciate the flavour of the buns. In fact, the simplicity of meat, bun and cheese is what makes the sauceless Samurai Mac really striking, so the “2,500-yen hamburger from Omotesando” claim isn’t quite as exaggerated as we first thought.

After trying it, we can confidently say that the claims are no joke – the saucelss Samurai Mac really does taste like an elevated version of itself, and much more like something you’d get at a specialty burger restaurant. It’s so good that we may never be able to return to the regular version ever again, which won’t actually be too hard, because ever since its 2025 renewal, where they messed with the onions, the Samurai Mac just hasn’t been the same.

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/28/mcdonalds-japan-goes-viral-for-samurai-mac-burger-hack/feed/ 0 740148 McDonald’s Japan Samurai Mac burger limited edition exclusive menu fast food Roasted Soy Sauce Style Double Thick Beef must try viral trend news (3) Pikachu and Ditto Pokémon desserts at Baskin-Robbins Japan look AND feel like their inspirations https://soranews24.com/2026/07/28/pikachu-and-ditto-pokemon-desserts-at-baskin-robbins-japan-look-and-feel-like-their-inspirations/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/28/pikachu-and-ditto-pokemon-desserts-at-baskin-robbins-japan-look-and-feel-like-their-inspirations/#comments Mon, 27 Jul 2026 17:30:28 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=740403

Ice cream chain famous for its 31 flavors celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise with temptingly tactile treats and a salute to every starter Pokémon.

As any etiquette expert knows, you can’t have a proper party without ice cream, can you? So with Pokémon celebrating its 30th birthday this year, Pikachu and friends will be stopping for supplies at Baskin-Robbins Japan.

With this year being a big milestone for the franchise, Baskin-Robbins is simultaneously getting nostalgic and giving us something new. When the 31 Poké Summer promotion kicks off next month it’ll be doing so with a brand-new flavor, Pikachu Volt Tackle.

This new flavor takes its name from the attack that was added to Pikachu’s repertoire in the third generation of Pokémon games in which Pikachu dashes towards his target while wrapped in crackling electricity. The yellow here is a sweet and tangy pineapple sorbet, and Baskin-Robbins says the white ribbons interlaced with it are “cider”-flavored, which in Japanese sweets jargon usually refers to a refreshing apple/citrus taste. Symbolizing both Pikachu’s cheeks and the high-voltage nature of the technique is an extra-large amount of popping candies. As a matter of fact, there are 31 percent more popping candies here than in Baskin-Robbins Japan’s eternally popular Popping Shower ice cream, so the Pikachu Voltage Tackle (priced at 420 yen [US$2.60] for a regular-size scoop) promises to be a very stimulating scoop.

Also getting a special salute is Ditto, who’s having a big year as the star of spinoff game Pokémon Pokopia.

Baskin-Robbins is giving Ditto some time off from building cities/rebuilding civilization and letting it get back to doing what it does best: transforming. The 760-yen Ditto Crush Soda is a carbonated crushed ice dessert drink with two different flavors, grape and pineapple, that come with their respective syrups only partially blended. After the drink is served, it’s up to you to use the included Ditto stirrer stick to mix everything up until the contents of the cup turn a Ditto-like purple, and there’s also a dollop of jiggly grape gelatin, so like with the Pikachu Volt Tackle, this treat not only looks like its inspiration, it feels like it too. Since this is an ice cream float, you also get your choice of ice cream flavor to add to the cup, with the Pikachu one being the obvious selection.

The Ditto cup isn’t the only special container that’s part of the 31 Poké Summer fun, though. If you’re in the mood to upgrade your ice cream to sundae status, you can do it with the Poké Ball Sundae, which gets you one scoop of your choice, a Pikachu chocolate whipped cream, and sprinkles on top, all served inside a Poké Ball for 820 yen. A special cup calls for a special spoon, so this sundae also randomly provides you with one featuring Pikachu and one of the three original starter Pokémon, Charmander, Bulbasaur, or Squirtle, plus a toothpick-like decorative character illustration.

Meanwhile, if you’re good without toppings but instead want more ice cream, the Pokémon Double Cup lets you choose two flavors (510 yen for small scoops or 760 for regular) and serves them in a cup decorated with cross-generational images of either Grass, Fire, or Water-type starters.

These also come with one of the three starter spoons, plus one of 30 stickers (featuring all nine generations of starters so far plus Pocket Monster all-stars Pikachu, Eevee, and Mew).

▼ The stickers seem to indicate each species’ favorite ice cream. It’s a little surprising Pikachu didn’t pick Voltage Tackle, but maybe the interviewers had some sort of rule preventing him from voting for his own flavor.

And if you want some Pokémon ice cream spoons that are even more special, Baskin-Robbins Japan has two stainless steel designs, with Pikachu and Eevee in alternating levels of prominence.

These are included in the Pokémon Summer Special Set, along with your choice of nine scoops of ice cream (3,520 yen for small or 4,100 yen for regular) in special paper cups, plus nine of the plastic starter Pokémon spoons.

And finally, during 31 Poké Summer, Baskin-Robbins Japan’s four, six, eight, or 12-scoop Variety Boxes will have a Pokémon visual theme going on.

31 Poké Summer as a whole is scheduled to run from August 1 to 31, but the Poké Ball Sundae will only be offered from August 1 to 9, and, as always with promotions like this, supplies are limited, so this is, once again, a reason to listen to your ice cream cravings as soon as possible. And if you’re a Pokémon fan who’s into not just sweets, but specifically cakes, a different sweets shop in Japan is ready to accommodate you too.

Source, images: PR Times

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/28/pikachu-and-ditto-pokemon-desserts-at-baskin-robbins-japan-look-and-feel-like-their-inspirations/feed/ 0 740403 1_7ec169 Japanese Shinkansen welcomes overnight guests for one night during summer festival https://soranews24.com/2026/07/28/new-shinkansen-overnight-experience-lets-you-spend-the-night-on-a-bullet-train-during-a-summer-festival/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/28/new-shinkansen-overnight-experience-lets-you-spend-the-night-on-a-bullet-train-during-a-summer-festival/#comments Mon, 27 Jul 2026 15:00:20 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=740311

Experience the bullet train like few travellers ever have before.

Japanese bullet trains are usually known for speed, but East Japan Railway (JR East) is now highlighting the charms of a stationary Shinkansen by giving travellers the chance to sleep overnight on a working bullet train parked at the station.

After announcing it would be offering a special overnight experience on a Komachi bullet train at Akita Station for three nights this summer, JR East has now revealed it will be offering a similar experience on an E5 Shinkansen at Shin-Aomori Station.

This new overnight stay is a much more limited affair, as it will only be held for one night on 2 August, which is the first night of the Aomori Nebuta Festival, one of Japan’s three major summer festivals, featuring giant lit-up floats and attracts thousands of visitors every year.

JR East is calling the event “Premium Time on the Shinkansen in Shin-Aomori”, and says it will allow visitors to “soak up the afterglow of the Aomori Nebuta Festival“. For many festivalgoers, a stay at the station can be a much more appealing alternative than heading home on crowded public transport at the end of the evening.

The event is scheduled to start at 11:00 p.m., when guests will be able to check in until 11:50 p.m., with boarding set to commence at 11:40 pm. Guests will be able to bring their own food and drink on board, but JR East will also be providing each guest with a set of bread and Aomori apple juice – Aomori is famous for apples – as a special welcome gift.

Participants will have an early start as the event is scheduled to end at 4:50 am the following morning, when guests will need to disembark from the train and exit through the Shinkansen ticket gate. Participants won’t be able to leave until 4:50 am, so anyone signing up should be prepared to stay onboard for the duration of the event.

The limited hours are due to the fact that the Shinkansen and the platform where it’s parked are still operational, so they need to be cleared ahead of the day’s services. This is one of the big draws of the event, as it offers a rare chance to spend the night on board a working Shinkansen, with guests able to enjoy the atmosphere of the train and the station outside of normal operating hours.

JR East is encouraging guests to enjoy the atmosphere on board by keeping the lights on inside the carriages throughout the event, and although bedding won’t be provided, guests can bring sleeping materials like a pillow and blanket. Prices start at 5,000 yen (US$30.57) per person for a seat in the two-row seating aisle, and 6,000 yen for a seat in the three-row seating aisle. This configuration gives each guest two or three seats to themselves respectively, so they won’t have to worry about sitting right next to a stranger for the night. There will also be dedicated carriages for groups and separate women-only carriages for solo travellers.

▼ Seats can be turned to face each other for groups staying together.

Groups can reserve up to eight seats together for 15,000 yen or 10 for 20,000 yen, which works out to 1,875 yen or 2,000 yen per person. This is a very cheap deal for an overnight stay, especially during the Nebuta Festival, when accommodation can be incredibly expensive and hard to find.

▼ “Box Seats” for groups of 8 and 10 passengers.

It might not be for everyone, but for lovers of Japanese bullet trains, and anyone looking for an affordable place to stay right at the station on a busy festival night, this is a rare opportunity to experience the Shinkansen in a way few travellers ever have before.

Tickets are on sale through JR East’s JRE MALL ticket website until midday on 30 July, although sales will end earlier if the event sells out.

Source: JR East

Top image ©SoraNews24

Insert images: JR East, JRE Mall

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/28/new-shinkansen-overnight-experience-lets-you-spend-the-night-on-a-bullet-train-during-a-summer-festival/feed/ 0 740311 Shinkansen hotel bullet train accommodation overnight stay Shin Aomori Station Tohoku Nebuta festival East Japan Railway Hayabusa news 10 Japanese government okays plan to create a backup capital city https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/japanese-government-okays-plan-to-create-a-backup-capital-city/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/japanese-government-okays-plan-to-create-a-backup-capital-city/#comments Mon, 27 Jul 2026 14:00:43 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=740306

Always good to have a spare lying around.

Capital cities are essential parts of all countries, serving as the center of government, hubs of economic activity, and symbols of the national identity. After all, who could imagine Japan without Tokyo, France without Paris, or Azerbaijan without Baku?

But having such centralized pillars of power can also be a vulnerability if something should ever happen to them. And with a country as susceptible to earthquakes, tsunamis, typhoons, and volcanic eruptions as Japan, something happening to Tokyo is not so far-fetched. Even a recent video created by the Tokyo government showed how the ash from an eruption of Mt. Fuji could conceivably bring the capital to a grinding halt.

So, on 24 July, the government passed legislation to begin the establishment of a “vice-capital” (fukushuto) to take the reins should Tokyo become unable to fulfill its duties. However, the matter of which city would become the official backup capital was not decided.

It’s generally believed that Osaka would become the vice-capital, as the idea was originally floated when the Nippon Ishin (Japan Innovation) Party, a dominant political party in Osaka, entered into a coalition with the ruling-but-ailing Liberal Democratic Party to help them maintain their position in Parliament.

However, almost immediately after the plenary session vote, the governor of Aichi Prefecture and mayor of Nagoya held a press conference to announce their intentions of becoming the vice-capital. The city and its prefecture added that they are entering an official agreement of cooperation, which is one of the requirements to back up Tokyo.

Osaka, on the other hand, is planning to once again hold a referendum to make the prefecture into a metropolitan government that is structured just like Tokyo. This has been a long-standing ambition of Nippon Ishin, who want to eliminate what they call the “excessive and wasteful” layers of both a municipal and prefectural government. It is believed that being designated as vice-city would help put weight behind their Osaka Metropolis proposal.

It’s important to note that Nippon Ishin is pretty much only popular in Osaka, and has a less-than-stellar reputation in the rest of Japan for its unique brand of right-wing populism. And with the vice-capital initiative largely being driven by them, online comments have largely taken an “anywhere but Osaka” stance.

“There’s no need for it to be Osaka. I hope other prefectures follow Aichi’s lead.”

“Forget ‘vice-capital,’ Nagoya is the future capital!”

“I think Aichi is not good because it’s near the Nankai Trough, but it’s good that they at least threw their hat in the ring. Someone needs to stop those Nippon Ishin idiots.”

“We should build one from scratch, like they did with Brasilia.”

“Saitama calls themselves the ‘New Urban Center.’ They should try too.”

“Nagoya’s clearly riding the ‘anywhere but Osaka’ sentiment.”

“I think we should pass on Nagoya. I could see something like Hakata or Sendai, though.”

“Kanagawa should enter as Neo-Tokyo-3!”

“Somewhere far away, like Fukuoka or Hokkaido would be suitable.”

“Wouldn’t Okayama be a good choice? It suffers little damage from typhoons or tsunamis thanks to the island of Shikoku.”

“It has to be far from Tokyo, but not too far that transportation is difficult. Kyoto has too many historical sites to develop on, so either Osaka or Nagoya is the best choice.”

It’s good to see so many ideas come up, even though this really appears to be a quid pro quo arrangement between two political parties and will likely go to Osaka, regardless of how anyone feels.

Personally, if the goal is disaster avoidance, I can’t think of a better capital city backup than a Minecraft server. It’s cheap, completely protected from natural disasters as long as the zombies and spiders are turned off, and would be an excellent way to get kids more involved in politics.

Source: TBS News Dig, NTV, Hachima Kiko

Image: Pakutaso

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/japanese-government-okays-plan-to-create-a-backup-capital-city/feed/ 0 740306 Starbucks Japan brings back the Caramel Waffle, but is it as good as it used to be? https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/starbucks-japan-brings-back-the-caramel-waffle-but-is-it-as-good-as-it-used-to-be/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/starbucks-japan-brings-back-the-caramel-waffle-but-is-it-as-good-as-it-used-to-be/#comments Mon, 27 Jul 2026 13:00:24 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=740092

The price has gone up, so we find out if the taste has gone down, or if it’s hopefully stayed the same.

Once upon a time, there used to be a familiar sight beside the register at Starbucks: the Caramel Waffle. Perfect for when you were feeling peckish or wanted something sweet to go with your coffee, the waffle was incredibly popular with customers, including our very own reporter K.Masami, who says she lost count of how many times she’d purchased one.

One day, though, it quietly disappeared from stores, replaced by a Chocolate Waffle, leaving Masami to wonder if she would ever see it again. So when she turned up at her local Starbucks the other day to try the newly released Orange & Mango Frappuccino, she found herself doing a double-take at the register when she saw her beloved treat had returned.

▼ Thank you, green mermaid!

Sitting beside the register once again, as if it had been there all along, Masami eagerly purchased one, but in the midst of her excitement she felt a slight murmur of trepidation build inside her. After such a long absence, would the waffle taste as good as it used to? Or would it be a new version that would leave a bad taste in her mouth?

Her fears weren’t entirely unfounded, as she’d been burnt by the return of the chain’s Chocolate Chunk Cookie before. Back in the day, it originally sat inside the pastry case and was warmed individually in the oven before being served. Then, the cookie moved to the register where it became a packaged product, but still managed to retain the wonderfully soft and chewy texture that she so loved. However, in 2025, the cookie suddenly changed, becoming much firmer and crunchier. Masami never warmed to the new version, and she still finds herself missing the original, so she was cautious about the return of the Caramel Waffle.

▼ Please, please be good.

With memories of the original waffle still lingering in her mind, she unwrapped the sweet and was pleased to find that there didn’t seem to be any major changes to the size or thickness. One noticeable change, though, was the price, because it now cost her 220 yen (US$1.49), whereas before it was around 170 yen.

Still, she figured that couldn’t be helped, given that prices have increased across the Starbucks menu in recent years, and if it tasted as good as it used to, the extra cost would be something that she could get used to.

▼ The Caramel Waffle, past and present.

After all, her real concern wasn’t the price but the taste, so she took a small bite out of one side… and was instantly greeted by a familiar texture. Soft, yet lightly crisp at the same time, this was the perfectly balanced mouthfeel she’d long enjoyed.

Her hopes raised, she held back on trying any more of it, because she needed to carry out her waffle ritual. Placing the waffle over the top of her hot coffee like a lid, this is the way Starbucks officially recommends enjoying the sweet, as it softens the waffle even further while allowing it to absorb the aroma of the coffee.

After a few minutes, she picked it up and just by holding it in her hand, she knew immediately that this was the same waffle she’d always loved. It had become so soft it almost seemed ready to fold in on itself under its own weight. Breaking it apart, the caramel stretched beautifully between the two halves, and when she bit into the soft dough, the aroma of the coffee sang out strong while the sweetness of caramel played a delicious background accompaniment.

According to Masami, this was the flavour fanfare she’d long been enamoured with, and had been missing for so long. Breathing a sigh of relief that the waffle hadn’t followed the fate of the Chocolate Chunk Cookie, she made a solemn vow to return again and pick up a waffle with every coffee order from now on.

While it’s inevitable that Starbucks has to keep evolving its products, some things are so good they don’t need changing, and that’s how Masami feels about the Caramel Waffle. If you love waffles as much as she does, she highly recommends picking one up if you’re lucky enough to find it next to the register on your next Starbucks visit.

Images ©SoraNews24

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/starbucks-japan-brings-back-the-caramel-waffle-but-is-it-as-good-as-it-used-to-be/feed/ 0 740092 Starbucks Japan caramel waffle limited edition exclusive menu sweets Tokyo cafe food news (4) 61-year-old Kyoto man arrested for playing guitar and radio too loudly for seven years https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/61-year-old-kyoto-man-arrested-for-playing-guitar-and-radio-too-loudly-for-seven-years/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/61-year-old-kyoto-man-arrested-for-playing-guitar-and-radio-too-loudly-for-seven-years/#comments Mon, 27 Jul 2026 05:00:03 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=740262

Those darn sexagenarians with their loud rock music.

A lot of people have music in their hearts, and that’s great, because the rest of us can’t hear it deep inside there without some sort of EKG machine, or a stethoscope at the very least.

It’s when that music starts to leak out into the personal space of others that we have to tread carefully. It’s not that sharing the gift of music is bad, but we do have to respect the tastes of the individual.

▼ For example, my roommate in university was rather fond of this song and would play it at full volume at random moments throughout the day. Nothing against the artist — it’s just that you kind of need to be in the right frame of mind for something like this.

It’s a lesson one 61-year-old man in Kyoto seems to have a hard time understanding. He is currently under arrest for generating non-stop noise at high volumes for at least seven years straight and causing a range of physical and mental ailments to his neighbors.

According to Kyoto Prefectural Police, the suspect both played the radio at a high volume, even while not at home, and also played his own electric guitar at all hours of the day. Police say that noise complaints had been received since 2017, but it wasn’t until 2019 that reports of it impairing people’s well-being were made.

One neighbor in their 80s and another 67-year-old neighbor both reported suffering from depression and insomnia, while a 76-year-old living nearby complained of sleeping disorders, all between 2019 and July of this month. Another neighbor developed tinnitus last April.

Police had repeatedly issued warnings to the man, and each time the noise would subside for a while, only to eventually resume. Given the clear detriment to people’s health it was causing and the fact that the man was not getting the message, police finally took action and arrested him.

In doing so, they also raided his home, seizing 47 guitars, one mandolin, 13 amps, four radio cassette players, one speaker, and one CD player. A further investigation into his wife’s home led to the confiscation of a further two guitars, six amps, and one radio cassette player. I’m no criminologist, but the fact that the wife has a separate home will likely make her a key witness in this investigation.

▼ Given his age, it’s 50-50 whether he was using that mandolin for some “Losing My Religion” or Led Zeppelin… possibly both.

Online comments seemed to largely agree this man was a menace to society, and the only injustice was that it took this long for him to get arrested.

“What a monster. I hope more people like him get arrested.”

“That was allowed to go on for nine years. Even if he gets sued, I don’t think justice will be served.”

“They should have arrested him a long time ago.”

“We need stricter penalties for this so faster arrests become the norm. Why wait until people suffer?”

“There needs to be harsher punishments. His neighbors have a right to life too.”

“I wouldn’t have been surprised if his house was set on fire for that.”

“It’s messed up that seven years of suffering took place before something was done.”

“It seems like the police are partly responsible for not acting sooner.”

“The guy probably took a sarcastic ‘you’re really good at guitar’ literally.”

I admit, I was sort of wondering the same thing as that last commenter. Kyoto has a very notorious way of sarcastically telling you off with a compliment. Reports never mentioned if the suspect was a native Kyoto resident, so there is a non-zero chance that he might have mistaken their backhanded compliments as actual compliments.

Even the suspect himself is denying the charges, saying that while he did play the music as loudly as claimed, he had no malicious intent in doing so. It just goes to show the importance of direct confron—POUND DOWN ON YOUR BRAIN!!!

Ugh, sorry… That still haunts me to this day.

Source: TBS News Dig, Hachima Kiko

Image: Pakutaso

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/61-year-old-kyoto-man-arrested-for-playing-guitar-and-radio-too-loudly-for-seven-years/feed/ 0 740262 Studio Ghibli Laputa figure looks like it’s really flying thanks to cool visual trick https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/studio-ghibli-laputa-figure-looks-like-its-really-flying-thanks-to-cool-visual-trick/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/studio-ghibli-laputa-figure-looks-like-its-really-flying-thanks-to-cool-visual-trick/#comments Mon, 27 Jul 2026 04:00:52 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=740115

Meanwhile, Totoro is as adorable as ever, thanks to being Totoro, in his own magnetic figure form.

Quite a few of Studio Ghibli’s anime have titles that feature the name of, or at least allude to, the film’s central character, such as My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and Princess Mononoke. One notable exception, though, is 1986’s Laputa/Castle in the Sky. Sure, Sheeta and Pazu make for fine heroic leads, but the mystical floating island, and the fortress built upon it, are really what drive the story forward, and Laputa’s design is one of the most recognizable images from Japanese animated cinema.

So Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku had its work cut out for it when designing a recreation of the castle in the sky that fans can have inside their home or office, but their designers came up with a very clever way to bring that sense of magic into the real world. With the tips of its branches reaching a height 12.8 centimeters (5 inches) off the ground, this Laputa figurine looks like its floating in midair!

Actual sorcery is beyond the abilities of even Donguri Kyowakoku, though, so instead this effect is achieved thanks to a magnetized section on the island’s underside.

This allows you to chain together paper clips (or ostensibly other small metal items), not only mimicking the exposed roots of the tree in the anime, but also obscuring the upper portions of the already skillfully concealed clear support rod between the island and the clouds below it.

Officially, Donguri Kyowakoku calls this the Castle in the Sky Laputa Clip Holder, and proudly says that it “saves you the hassle of having to open up a case when you need a paper clip.” Really, though, while the practicality and convenience are nice extras, the main draw here is how cool the thing looks, and that same ranking also applies to the Umbrella Totoro Clip Holder.

Here the clips are subbing for raindrops during a sudden shower, but one Totoro is prepared for thanks to the umbrella given to him by sisters Mei and Satsuki while they were all waiting together at the bus stop.

Totoro stands 10 centimeters tall, and while the figure’s construction is a little less photogenic when viewed from behind…

…we have a hunch that anyone with this guy on their desk, shelf, or table is going to arrange it so that they’re looking at his adorably overjoyed face.

Both figurines are available through the Donguri Kyowakou online store following a recent restock, priced at 3,300 yen (US$20), with Laputa’s order page here and Totoro’s here.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Studio Ghibli

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/studio-ghibli-laputa-figure-looks-like-its-really-flying-thanks-to-cool-visual-trick/feed/ 0 740115 0_ef6546 Pokémon Card Stores requiring facial recognition scans for entry in Japan in latest anti-scalper move https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/pokemon-card-stores-requiring-facial-recognition-scans-for-entry-in-japan-in-latest-anti-scalper-move/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/pokemon-card-stores-requiring-facial-recognition-scans-for-entry-in-japan-in-latest-anti-scalper-move/#comments Mon, 27 Jul 2026 03:00:33 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=740333

Gotta scan ‘em all if they want to get in.

In today’s digitally secured world, there are certain sensitive situations in which you can expect facial recognition systems to be part of the procedure. International travel often requires a facial scan as part of immigration protocols, and banking apps may ask for it as an authentication factor before you can access your account.

And as of this summer, you may also need to have your face scan before you can purchase Pokémon cards.

On July 24, the Pokémon Card Game’s official website quietly announced that it will be introducing a facial recognition system for customers wishing to enter Japan’s Pokémon Card Stores. Agreement to the scan is a requisite for entering the stores.

The Pokémon Company says that facial recognition scans are being implemented for the purposes of crime prevention and to ensure compliance with entry and purchase rules, with that last point implying that this is the latest attempt to combat the growing problem of Pokémon card scalping. The Pokémon Company appears to be wising up to the risk that letting speculative bulk-buying run rampant will eventually erode its broad base of younger and more casual fans who, if the only way they can get Pokémon stuff is by buying it an inflated prices from a scalper though an online retail site, might instead just find another hobby/series to love.

Under the new system, customers will need to submit to a facial scan before entering Pokémon Card Stores . Facial scans will also be required for obtaining seiriken, essentially queue tickets that stores give out during crowded times with an entry time specified for later in the day, so that shoppers don’t have to physically wait outside the store for the entire time until they can get in. If any individual enters a Pokémon Card Store twice in the same day, or attempts to get more than one queue ticket in a single day, the system will alert the store staff, who may then ask the aspiring shopper about their repeat visit and have the right to refuse entry if they suspect the person of being a scalper.

▼ A Pokémon Card Store

Facial scans will be required for all shoppers of elementary school age or older, which translates into ages 6 and up. Children younger than 6 will not need to have their faces scanned, but are also prohibited from entering the Pokémon Card Stores without being accompanied by a parent or guardian, so in effect no one will be getting into the stores without themselves or someone in their group getting scanned. The Pokémon Company says that facial and visit number data will be retained to the extent necessary to fulfill the system’s safety and anti-scalping purposes, then deleted “after a certain amount of time has passed.”

At the present time, the facial recognition system appears to be only for the Pokémon Card Stores, popup stores that sell not only Pokémon cards, but also a selection of Pokémon plushies, toys, and sundry/household items. Facial recognition has not yet been announced as a requirement to the larger, permanent Pokémon Center superstores, though their online branch will be requiring shoppers to show Japanese government-issued ID cards for certain purchases, and even more regulations could be coming in the wake of the Japanese government setting up a task force to address potential problems within the trading card industry and retail spaces.

Related: Pokémon Card Store location list

Source: Pokémon Card Game official website via Kotaku

Images: Pokémon Card Game official website

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/pokemon-card-stores-requiring-facial-recognition-scans-for-entry-in-japan-in-latest-anti-scalper-move/feed/ 0 740333 pf 1 A roadside hair salon stall in China made us Norway’s Haaland for US$1, and warmed out hearts too https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/a-roadside-hair-salon-stall-in-china-made-us-norways-haaland-for-us1-and-warmed-out-hearts-too/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/a-roadside-hair-salon-stall-in-china-made-us-norways-haaland-for-us1-and-warmed-out-hearts-too/#comments Mon, 27 Jul 2026 01:00:37 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=738817

The haircut wasn’t the only great thing we got out of this great-price deal.

China has a rich street food culture, and for many travelers grabbing a bite to eat from a roadside food stall is high on the list of things they want to do in the country. But did you know that China has roadside haircut stalls too?

Though he can’t say for sure how common they are, our Japanese-language reporter Seiji Nakazawa can confirm that there’s at least one in the town of Datong, in Shanxi Province. Seiji spotted this boxy little hair salon while out for a walk in the afternoon, and was shocked at the listed price of just 8 yuan, which converts to about 160 yen (US$1) at the current exchange rate. That’s roughly a tenth of the price charged by most of Japan’s budget chain hair salons, and since Seiji was feeling a little shaggy, he figured this deal was too good to pass up.

However, maybe this deal was also too good to be true? Despite it being the middle of the day, there was no staff present at the haircut stall, and he guessed that maybe it had gone out of business due to unsustainably low prices, and the owners had just abandoned it. This theory, though, turned out to be incorrect, because when Seiji wandered back down this same stretch of street after sundown…

…the stall was now open for business! It turns out that because of the intense heat of the summer weather in Datong, locals try to avoid doing errands during the hottest times of day, and instead try to shift those schedules to the cooler nighttime hours, and so that’s when this haircut stall starts welcoming customers.

Now, though, Seiji had a decision to make: How was he going to get his hair cut? To be honest, considering how cheap the price was, he wouldn’t have been surprised if this place had a no-requests policy and simply kept all customers’ hairstyling the same as it was when they came in but trimmed it to be shorter. However, peeking inside at a customer seated in the stall’s single chair, he could see the conversational back and forth between the customer and stylist as he told her how he wanted his hair cut.

So after giving it some thought, Seiji decided to ask for the Haaland.

OK, so maybe that’s not an officially recognized term in the hairstyling industry, but in any case, Seiji wanted to look like Erling Haaland, the star striker of Norway’s national soccer team who shined especially brightly in the squad’s campaign at the World Cup. Haaland has a distinctive look, with a long ponytail and the sides of his head shaved clean, and between that and his on-field prowess, he received lots of screen time during media coverage of the tournament, including in China, as Seiji saw him several times on TV during his trip.

We should probably mention that Seiji doesn’t speak Chinese, but through gestures and murmurs he was able to convey that he wanted a haircut, and the stylist let him know to wait outside, as there’s not much spare space inside the stall. He was the only non-local waiting for a haircut, and the regular customers regarded the traveling newcomer with friendly curiosity.

Haircuts at the stall took about 10 minutes per person, so Seiji figured he wouldn’t have that long to wait, and his wait got even shorter when the elderly gentleman who was actually ahead of him in line good-naturedly gestured for him to go ahead of him, as a sign of hospitality to their visitor from overseas.

Once inside, Seiji took a seat and attempted to bridge the language barrier and make his request. Unfortunately, when he smiled and said “Haaland,” the stylist repeated “Haaland…?”, with an audible question mark that showed she didn’t know who he was talking about.

This wasn’t a complete shock, as while Seiji was waiting he’d been pulling up pictures of the soccer player on his phone, and none of the other customers seemed to recognize him either. Like we said above, Haaland is known among soccer fans in China, but maybe this stylist and her clientele just aren’t all that into sports.

Thankfully, though, this wasn’t actually such a big problem, because Haaland’s fame within the sporting world means there are all sorts of photos of him online, showing his head and hairstyle from various angles. After looking at a number of them, the stylist seemed confident that she could give Seiji the same look, and so they got started.

Seiji was impressed that despite being a roadside stall, this is still a very professionally run hair salon. The stylist had a proper cape that she draped around his shoulders, and all of the scissors, razors, combs, and spray bottles necessary for a transformative haircut on the order of what Seiji had asked for.

Speaking of the stark contrast in Seiji’s before and after appearances, a small crowd had gathered to watch the show as the stylist cut his hair.

At one point, a man running a nearby food stall even took a break to come over and take an extended look.

And when it was all done, not only did the stylist give him a heartwarming wave goodbye, he even got a round of cheers from the group that had been watching.

So, how did Seiji’s haircut turn out?

Very nicely! Not only would anyone who’s a Haaland fan immediately recognize the inspiration, the styling itself looks good enough on Seiji that it’s be a satisfying cut even without the sporting connection.

▼ Before

▼ After

It’s one of the best haircuts Seiji’s had since that time he had a stylist turn him into Rengoku from Demon Slayer.

▼ Video of Seiji’s roadside hair salon stall haircut

Even more than how he looked or how little he’d had to pay, though, what really made Seiji happy about the experience was the people he’d interacted with. Japan and China have a complicated history, to put it mildly, and the anonymity and echo-chamber environment of social media can be a breeding ground for all sorts of ignorant, antagonistic rhetoric. There are people with good hearts in every country in the world, though, and even if Seiji couldn’t communicate directly with the staff or other customers, the smiles they exchanged showed that they know thought of each other as friends, even if they didn’t necessarily think of Seiji as Haaland.

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/a-roadside-hair-salon-stall-in-china-made-us-norways-haaland-for-us1-and-warmed-out-hearts-too/feed/ 0 738817 3_be15cf How are you supposed to wash a Japanese futon duvet at the laundromat? https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/how-are-you-supposed-to-wash-a-japanese-futon-duvet-at-the-laundromat/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/how-are-you-supposed-to-wash-a-japanese-futon-duvet-at-the-laundromat/#comments Sun, 26 Jul 2026 17:30:51 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=739451

Sure, that big, fluffy down blanket is a must for making it through a Japanese winter, but how are you supposed to clean it when summer comes around?

Generally, living in Japan means hanging your laundry outside, and the residential housing market is designed with this in mind. Even the smallest dwellings will have a balcony or some other exterior space with hooks for hanging drying poles, and architects design both houses and apartment complexes so that these sections are facing south to maximize the amount of sunshine they get.

Because of that, it’s rare for Japanese homes to include a spot to hook up a dedicated clothes dryer next to your washing machine. You can get dual-purpose appliances, where the same drum handles both washing and drying functions, but their drying capabilities aren’t anywhere near those of a dedicated dryer. Again, though, this isn’t really a major issue, since homes are designed to make outdoor drying easy.

A major exception, though, is when it’s time to wash your futon, or duvet, if you want to use the fancy occidental term. Japan gets very cold in the winter, so a big, fluffy down blanket to take shelter under is a must for making it through the coldest months.

▼ My natural habitat for several months of the year.

But with Japanese washing machines not generally up to the challenge presented by such a bulky item, is your only option shelling out for an expensive dry cleaning service?

Nope! With the midsummer heat here and not even a trace of chill left in the nighttime air, Japanese laundromat chain Laundry Press knows it’s time to put your duvet into storage, and before you do that, they’ve got advice for how to wash and dry it at a laundromat. In order to save you the time, hassle, and cost of repeating the process, Laundry Press has prepared a list of advice points for how to smoothly get your futon clean, soft, and fluffy for the next time you need to crawl underneath it.

The first point, and the most important, is to make sure you choose a machine that has more space than you need to fit the duvet inside. Sure, with some forceful shoving, you might be able to squeeze the futon into a smaller machine, but it’s going to swell as it soaks up water, and if it’s too cramped inside the machine, it won’t wash properly, and the initial drying effectiveness of the spin cycle will be compromised as well.

▼ You want to choose a machine where you have the kind of interior space shown in the machine on the right, not on the left.

Speaking of putting your futon into the machine, the second point of advice is to remove the duvet’s cover. You can wash both the cover and the duvet together, in the same machine at the same time, but separating them will help ensure that water and detergent can reach all of their surfaces. This more thorough cleaning will also help restore fluffiness to the duvet, so while it can be a hassle to untie or unzip the cover, it’s something you’ll want to make sure to do.

▼ Duvet and cover washed while still attached to each other on the left, washed separated from each other on the right

The third thing to remember is, if you have the option, to wash your futon in warm water. Even if you only used it when the weather was cold, your body will still sweat and excrete oils as you sleep, and those will have soaked into the futon’s fabric little by little. Selecting a warm-wash option will help cut through the grease and grime, and if your laundromat has an extra-warm setting as a countermeasure against mites, that’s even better.

▼ A laundromat control panel, with warm and anti-mite setting icons on the left

Finally, after your futon has entered the drying stage (either as part of a combo washer/dryer or because you transferred it to a dedicated dryer), when you’ve got about 20 minutes left in the cycle, stop the machine and take the futon out. Because of how big and fluffy it is, the futon will probably have folded over onto itself, which can create damp pockets that the dryer isn’t reaching, so give the futon a manual fluffing, fold it back the opposite way from how it was, and put it back in to finish the cycle.

Laundry Press says that if your futon is especially big or luxuriously thick, you might also want to extend the drying time by an additional 20 to 40 minutes to make sure everything is as dry and fluffy as possible.

▼ Fluffiness levels before (left) and after (right) following these steps outlined above

With heat and humidity hitting Japan after a surprisingly mild June, preparations for cold weather are probably the farthest thing from many people’s minds. But just like how the best time to fix your roof is when the sun is shining the best time to wash your futon is when the frozen treats are hitting convenience stores.

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: SoraNews24, PR Times

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/how-are-you-supposed-to-wash-a-japanese-futon-duvet-at-the-laundromat/feed/ 0 739451 1_f3af4b Studio Ghibli adds new Ponyo glassware to its anime lineup for summer https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/studio-ghibli-adds-new-ponyo-glassware-to-its-anime-lineup-for-summer/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/studio-ghibli-adds-new-ponyo-glassware-to-its-anime-lineup-for-summer/#comments Sun, 26 Jul 2026 15:00:09 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=739678

Stay cool with a little help from a Ghibli seaside town.

When temperatures rise in Japan, so too does our desire for some cool respite, preferably along the lines of a seaside adventure like the one in Studio Ghibli’s 2008 anime film, Ponyo.

As if reading our minds, the studio has now come to the rescue with a new Ponyo glassware range to keep us cool and hydrated in summer, with beautiful designs to lift our spirits after a draining hot summer’s day. There are two products in the lineup, featuring an “Under the Sea” design inspired by the ocean scenes from the opening of the film.

▼ The first product is the “Under the Sea” Sea Glass (2,310 yen [US$14.21])

This clear glass is adorned in motifs that bring the film’s seaside setting to life, including a smiling Ponyo, fish, Sosuke’s house, and the lighthouse.

▼ At the bottom of the glass is a light blue jellyfish, as a nod to the jellyfish seen in the movie.

The jellyfish base is cleverly designed so that when you pour yourself a clear beverage, like water or soda, the liquid appears to take on a blue tint, making you feel as if you’re staring into the sea.

▼ The glass has a 270-millilitre (9-ounce) capacity, and measures 8.2 x 8.9 centimetres (3.2 × 3.5 inches).

The cool, summery design is perfect for summertime dining, especially when you pair it with the other new product in the lineup.

▼ “Under the Sea” Small Bowl (2,310 yen)

This adorable design depicts Ponyo mid-stroke, creating a sense of movement and a personal connection, as the cute character appears to look at us from the side, maintaining eye contact mid-swim.

▼ It’s almost as if she’s paused momentarily, inviting us to join her in the cool, calm seas.

▼ Or perhaps inviting us to enjoy some ice cream.

▼ Like the glass, this bowl also has a wave-like design, making us feel like we’re peering into the ocean.

Measuring 11 x 5.9 centimetres (2.3-4.3 inches), the bowl is ideally sized for a serving of yoghurt, ice cream, or shaved ice, and it’s also great for cold noodles and side dishes, whenever you need a cool moment to help ease the summertime heat.

If your love of Ponyo runs deep, you’ll be happy to know that Ghibli has just restocked a number of Ponyo items that’ll add even more cool vibes to summer.

▼ Lidded Bowl (5,500 yen)

▼ Jellyfish Ponyo Clock (8,580 yen)

▼ “Got It!” Ham Sandwich Pouch (3,850 yen)

▼ Ponyo Bucket (990 yen).

You can even add some cool Ponyo stylings to your look with a range of jewellery that sweetly depicts the character with her fish siblings.

▼ Ponyo Greeting Bracelet (3,630 yen)

▼ Inside the Jellyfish Ring (2,420 yen)

▼ Earrings (2,970 yen)

▼ This ocean-inspired design is available in pierced and clip-on versions.

The entire collection is awash with cute Ghibli stylings to help us look, and feel, cool this summer. All the Ponyo goods can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below), where you can also pick up some other cute goods to help beat the summer heat.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. 10)

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/27/studio-ghibli-adds-new-ponyo-glassware-to-its-anime-lineup-for-summer/feed/ 0 739678 Studio Ghibli anime shop Japan Ponyo glass dish plate jewelry pouch clock ring film merchandise movie character gifts goods Donguri Kyowakoku news Pokémon’s cozy city builder game inspires Cozy (Corner) cakes in Japan! [Photos] https://soranews24.com/2026/07/26/pokemons-cozy-city-builder-game-inspires-cozy-corner-cakes-in-japan-photos/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/26/pokemons-cozy-city-builder-game-inspires-cozy-corner-cakes-in-japan-photos/#comments Sun, 26 Jul 2026 13:00:44 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=740268

Snorlax, Professor Tangrowth, and other characters from the Pokémon city builder given sweet salutes by Cozy Corner.

Pokémon Pokopia’s hook is that it’s a Pokémon game that’s also a city-building simulator. Your Ditto starts out isolated and unsheltered, but through diligent kindness, you create a community.

So it’s kind of ironic that today we’re looking at something for Pokopia fans that starts as a collection of cool and cute stuff, not to be built, but to be consumed. But, come on, what’re you supposed to do, not devour every last crumb of these delicious-looking Pokémon cakes?

Japanese sweets bakery Ginza Cozy Corner is back again with their newest nine-cake-variations-on-a-theme creation, and this time Pokopia is their muse, with a different flavor for every character or creature represented. Naturally Ditto shows up, twice in fact, once as a blueberry cream tart with blueberry jam…

…and again transformed into his best facsimile of Lapras, an apple-citrus (or “soda,” as the flavor is called in Japan) gelatin.

And we can’t have a Pokopia party without inviting the game’s sleeper-hit (in more ways than one) character, the moss-covered Snorlax known as Mosslax, rendered a a matcha roll cake.

As always, Pikachu is here too, in the form of a banana whipped cream and condensed milk roll cake…

…plus as a vanilla cream tart pale Pikachu.

Running through the remaining members of the group, we have Squirtle’s orange whipped cream and “soda” glaze cake…

…Bulbasaur’s pistachio whipped cream and cocoa sponge cake…

…Charmander’s vanilla whipped cream and raspberry glaze cake…

…and, finally, Pokopia’s distinctively scholarly Grass-type, Professor Tangrowth, as a soda-flavor cream tart.

Ah, but maybe you’d rather have a dessert that lets you reminisce about Pokopia’s more solitary early parts? Cozy Corner has you covered on that front too, with a personal-sized Ditto Cake.

This multi-layered treat consists of blueberry sponge cake interspersed with yogurt-flavor cream, pockets of blueberry jam, a top layer of matcha sponge cake, and a dollop of blueberry cream to form Ditto.

And should you be craving just a little something sweet, Cozy Corner also has packs of Pokémon-themed cookies, madeleines, and other pastries, ranging in price from 864 to 1,890 yen (US$5.30-US$11.60). The Ditto-alone cake is priced at 777 yen, and the nine-cake Pokémon Pokopia Collection is 3,564 yen.

The whole lineup goes on sale July 31, with the cakes scheduled to be available until August 26 and the cookie sets until some undefined time in late August. Given the immense popularity of Pokémon, though, especially in Japan, stores will probably be selling out of their daily stocks very quickly, but thankfully the Pokémon Pokopia Collection can be reserved online through the Cozy Corner here. And should you need something to do to kill time until your is ready, Snorlax would probably recommend a nice nap, like the one he’s been taking in Yokohama.

Source: PR Times, Cozy Corner

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Cozy Corner, PR Times

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/26/pokemons-cozy-city-builder-game-inspires-cozy-corner-cakes-in-japan-photos/feed/ 0 740268 0_75c4f0 Family Mart’s new Famima flagship in Tokyo has a hidden gem that most visitors miss https://soranews24.com/2026/07/26/family-marts-new-famima-flagship-in-tokyo-has-a-hidden-gem-that-most-visitors-miss/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/26/family-marts-new-famima-flagship-in-tokyo-has-a-hidden-gem-that-most-visitors-miss/#comments Sun, 26 Jul 2026 05:00:28 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=739920

A must-try convenience store drink you won’t find anywhere else.

Earlier this month, Family Mart shook up the convenience store scene by opening its first-ever flagship store, Famima Park Azabudai.

Located near the Azabudai Hills shopping complex in Tokyo’s Toranomon, the new store has been attracting attention from locals and international visitors ever since it opened its doors to the public on 10 July. While many have been raving about the store’s cool new look, created with the help of iconic fashion designer Nigo, founder of Human Made and A Bathing Ape (BAPE), we found something else worth raving about that seems to have flown under the radar of most visitors.

When you arrive at the flagship, everything about it will catch your eye as it looks entirely different from other Family Mart stores in Japan.

Stylish on both the outside and the inside, and with unusual features like a changing room for the chain’s Convenience Wear clothing line, you could easily spend an hour or so browsing the aisles.

However, one thing you shouldn’t miss is a stop outside at the “Famima Stand”, where you can order food and drinks without even stepping inside the store.

This is where you’ll find Family Mart’s super-popular fried chicken, Famichiki, along with our recommended hiddem gem…

▼ … tapioca milk tea!

The reason why we’re calling it a “hidden” gem is because it’s not listed on the menu as is. Instead, you have to order the tea – choosing from either jasmine or Earl Grey – and request the tapioca as an added extra for an additional 150 yen (US$0.92).

The Famima flagship is a particularly good place for tea, as it’s freshly brewed to order using the store’s espresso machine. Family Mart says this style of tea-making produces a richer aroma and deeper flavour than conventional brewing methods, and you can choose from a variety of options like straight, milk, and fruit teas, in hot or iced versions, and even select your sweetness level from four options: zero, less, normal or extra sweet.

▼ We recommend ordering a medium-sized iced jasmine milk tea, in a normal sweetness with tapioca, which will cost you 450 yen.

Upon first sip, you’ll be wowed by the jasmine aroma, which is so intoxicating you’ll think it came from a specialist tea shop. The quality of the tea is superb, blending beautifully with the richness of the milk, and with just the right amount of sweetness. The tapioca pearls are deliciously chewy, adding a fun texture to the milk tea.

Ordering the medium size gives you a very generous amount to sip on, and paying just 450 yen for this amount, and this much flavour, is a very good deal, especially in this upmarket area of Tokyo.

With benches around the store, you can sit back and enjoy your drink outside, which is particularly nice on sunny days. Thoughtfully designed to resemble the flagship’s new “F” mascot character, the benches are located in a shaded area, making it a pleasant place to sit and enjoy the breeze in summer.

Family Mart may have gone fancy with its new flagship store, but we’re glad that the prices haven’t skyrocketed to reflect the posh feel of its surroundings. So next time you’re passing through the area, perhaps to visit the immersive teamLab exhibition in Azabudai Hills, don’t forget there’s a Famima milk tea waiting for you at the Famima Stand, and plenty of new Famima-flavoured Famima chicken there too.

Shop information

Famima Park Azabudai

Address: Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Toranomon 5-2-10

東京都港区虎ノ門五丁目2番10号

Open 24 hours

Website

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/26/family-marts-new-famima-flagship-in-tokyo-has-a-hidden-gem-that-most-visitors-miss/feed/ 0 739920 Famima Park Azabudai Japan must buy Tokyo Family Mart flagship convenience store food stand drink tapioca milk tea news 1 Universal Studios Japan requiring consent form for adults-only horror attraction https://soranews24.com/2026/07/26/universal-studios-japan-requiring-consent-form-for-adults-only-horror-attraction/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/26/universal-studios-japan-requiring-consent-form-for-adults-only-horror-attraction/#comments Sat, 25 Jul 2026 16:00:47 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=740093

USJ goes R-18 for the first time.

When theme parks in Japan have Halloween events, oftentimes they’re drawing inspiration from the lighthearted aspects of the season, such as playing dress-up and eating candy. That’s how we get things like plushies of a park’s mascot characters wearing purple capes or pumpkin-flavored desserts served at its snack bars.

But for the past 15 years, Universal Studios Japan, a.k.a. USJ, has also been trying to incorporate some genuine fear into its Halloween Horror Nights, and it’s taking things up to an unprecedented level this year with the launch of its first “R-18” rated horror attraction.

R-18 is the term used in the Japanese entertainment and media industries for content that is prohibited for those under the age of 18, the age of legal adulthood in Japan. Though overseas Japanophiles with certain interests might most commonly encounter it when applied to dojinshi manga with salaciously sexual scenes, R-18 restrictions also get placed on content with extreme levels of gore, violence, or psychological intensity, and it’s the last of those that USJ is promising/warning of with Zanzo, a brand-new horror attraction debuting as part of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Zanzo translates to “afterimage,” and guests will take on the role of participants in a study at a dubious medical facility that’s researching nightmares. It’s not a spoiler to say that the research process is not a particularly benign one, with USJ describing it as taking place in “a bizarre space where the boundary between hallucination and reality becomes indistinct,” as a nightmare you cannot wake up from “gnaws at your mind, eroding it down to its core.” In less flowery terms, USJ discloses that the Zanzo attraction will subject guests to “the psychological horror of isolation and confinement,” so it doesn’t sound like you and your friends will be able to psychically cling to each other for mental support when things start to get really scary.

Because of the intensity of the experience, not only is Zanzo limited to guests 18 and older, you’re also required to sign a consent form before stepping foot into the nightmare research facility.

▼ Universal Studios Japan has previously had Resident Evil/Biohazard events that were limited to guests 13 and older, but Zanzo will be their first time for an adults-only attraction.

If all of this has you saying “Yeah! Sign me up!”, Zanzo will be receiving test subjects from September 11 to November 8. Note that it requires a 1,900-yen (US$12) supplementary ticket in addition to regular admission to the park. Tickets can be reserved through the Universal Studios Japan website from July 27, and while technically part of the Halloween Horror Nights, reservations can be made for as early as 10 a.m., if you want to get your Zanzo experience done early so that you can spend the rest of the day as a traumatized puddle.

Related: Universal Studios Japan

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times (1, 2)

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]]> https://soranews24.com/2026/07/26/universal-studios-japan-requiring-consent-form-for-adults-only-horror-attraction/feed/ 0 740093 1_da4ec9 Why is Taco Bell failing in Japan, even as the country falls in love with tacos? https://soranews24.com/2026/07/25/why-is-taco-bell-failing-in-japan-even-as-the-country-falls-in-love-with-tacos/ https://soranews24.com/2026/07/25/why-is-taco-bell-failing-in-japan-even-as-the-country-falls-in-love-with-tacos/#comments Sat, 25 Jul 2026 13:00:49 +0000 https://soranews24.com/?p=739930

Mr. Sato gets some tacos for his tummy and serves up some food for thought.

Our ace reporter Mr. Sato is a true renaissance man, with a wide range of interests he pursues. Regular readers will already know of his forays into fashion, fitness, and urban exploring, and recently he’s also developed a passion for tacos.

It’s not just Mr. Sato who’s felt his taco cravings intensify, though. He’s says that Japan, and the Tokyo area especially, is in a full-on taco boom these days, and recently we’ve even come across taco sandwiches and taco spaghetti. But Mr. Sato also says that there’s one chain that’s not catching on with foodies in Japan, despite tacos supposedly being their marque specialty. So what’s the problem? We’ll turn it over to Mr. Sato to explain.

I can’t pinpoint exactly when the number of taco specialty restaurants around here started increasing, but it feels like we didn’t have all that many before the pandemic. Once we got out of that crisis, though, more and more taco shops started popping up, and now it I get photo and video posts about taco places in my social feeds all the time. My coworker Inaba even has a list of close to a dozen good ones in Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture, and since the start of this year, I keep seeing notices about new taco restaurants opening up too, so it’s safe to say the taco boom isn’t slowing down.

So that got me thinking about Taco Bell, which was already here in Japan before the taco boom got started. How are they doing these days? To get a general idea, I decided to visit the Taco Bell branch in Shibuya’s Miyashita Park entertainment complex.

The Taco Bell chain started out in the U.S., in California, in 1962, and today it’s one of the biggest Mexican food restaurant chains in the world, with thousands of branches, most in America. In countries where it’s a hit, Taco Bell is loved by fans as a place to quickly and affordably grab some Mexican food.

The chain first came to Japan in the 1980s, but didn’t last very long before shutting down. Then Taco Bell relaunched its Japanese division in 2015, with their first branch for their second try opening on Dogenzaka Street in Shibuya. I actually went to it on its opening day. There was a line of about 300 people to get in, and they gave out T-shirts to the first 100.

So now, 11 years later, I was wondering how many branches in Japan Taco Bell has expanded to, but according to their official website, there are still only 10 Taco Bell Japan locations. Taking into account how much more popular tacos have become, 10 branches doesn’t seem like very many at all.

So why aren’t there more Taco Bell Japan restaurants opening up? That was the question running through my mind as I got lunch at the Shibuya Miyashita Park branch.

Looking at the menu, I noticed that their taco selection is actually extremely limited. Really, Taco Bell Japan only serves one kind of taco. You can choose between hard shells or soft tortillas, but as far as what’s inside, you can get their standard beef tacos, and that’s it.

By the way, Taco Bell Japan’s “Lunch Bell” lunch combo isn’t available at all of its branches. For example, at the Dogenzaka branch, until 3 p.m. on weekdays you can get a taco, nachos, and a drink for 690 yen (US$4.25), but the Miyashita Park Taco Bell doesn’t offer it. So instead, I settled for a set with two beef tacos, French fries, and a refillable soft drink for 1,200 yen.

▼ The self-service drink bar had Dr. Pepper, which isn’t always easy to find in Japan.

It had been a long time since I’d eaten at Taco Bell…but did the food always look like this? I mean, I knew it wasn’t going to be a big or luxurious spread, but still, it was a little sad-looking.

I’d chosen one soft taco and one hard one, and as I unwrapped them, the visuals got even sadder. Come to think of it though, this is the standard way that Taco Bell has always presented its food. Recently, I’ve gotten used to more stylish taco restaurants that serve their soft tacos opened up and flat not he plate, and so Taco Bell’s style has become pretty underwhelming.

Opening up the soft taco’s tortilla, I could see lettuce, cheese, and ground beef.

I took a bite, and the taste was plain and unadorned. With no sauce or additional toppings, there was nothing to help draw out more of the ingredients’ flavors or tie them together. If you wanted to phrase things gently, you could call the flavor “simple”…and if you’re not feeling so generous, you could call it “kind of boring.”

Taco Bell’s hard taco at least gives you some stimulating crunch as you bite into the shell, so it’s more satisfying than the soft version, but it’s not a dramatically more delicious eating experience. It’s still a sparse, simple flavor.

So why isn’t Taco Bell Japan riding the wave of taco popularity in Japan these days? After eating their tacos for the first time in a long while, my takeaway is that the Japanese taco market has changed a lot since Taco Bell came back to Japan in 2015. At that time, there were hardly any places to get tacos, and so it customers were more accepting of how Taco Bell makes theirs, since, after all, it’s a globally famous taco chain.

But now there’s a lot more competition in the Japanese taco scene, including many more taco specialty restaurants than we had when Taco Bell first came back. Tortilla Club Tortilleria, for example, which is also in Shibuya Ward, mills its own corn to make its tortillas in-house every day.

▼ Tortilla Club Tortilleria soft tacos

At Tortilleria you can get two tacos for 1,100 yen, pretty much the same price as Taco Bell charges, but they’re beautiful to look at and delicious to eat. So with places like that around, really the only advantage left for Taco Bell is maybe having a more convenient location by being located closer to a major train station.

Taco Bell’s unphotogenic presentation is also a big weakness. At other restaurants, they lay the tacos open and let you see all the different fillings that are going to be inside. With Taco Bell serving their tacos already closed up, customers aren’t as excited about photographing their food and sharing the pictures on social media, but that’s one of the major ways for restaurants to get publicity, so they’re falling behind in that aspect too.

I’ve heard that part of what makes Taco Bell successful in the U.S. is that its prices are cheap, but here in Japan Taco Bell isn’t any more affordable than a bunch of other fast food options we have. When you combine that with an unappealing presentation and plain flavor, people in Japan might even have the impression that Taco Bell is overpriced.

So I think Taco Bell Japan needs to restart by rethinking their pricing and presentation. If they don’t do something, they’re going to be at risk of missing out on the taco boom and their chance to secure long-term customers. They did a great job of raising awareness of taco themselves in Japan, and I hope they can somehow turn things around during the boom so they don’t end up having to leave Japan again.

Photos ©SoraNews24

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